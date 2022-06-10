Funding for new trucks, paving on the ballot

Standish residents will decide whether to fund a new fire truck and plow truck on Election Day, Tuesday, June 14, when polls will be open at the fire department at 175 Northeast Road from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The ballot will include six questions asking voters to authorize general obligation bonds for the new trucks as well as funding renovations to the town clerk’s office and paving and other road work.

Nature Explorers

Standish Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Cumberland County Soil & Water Conservation District to initiate Nature Explorers, a program that creates a fun, immersive outdoor experience for young children.

Nature Explorers includes three educational sessions designed to generate observation and inquiry among young learners, ages 3-5. Each session is 45 minutes to an hour long and includes outdoor excursions, crafts, stories and hands-on activities. The registration fee is $25 and requires a parent or guardian to be present and ready to participate.

The first session is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Johnson Field, 89 Chadbourne Road, where kids will learn all about ants: what they eat, where they live and what they do. They will also be conducting an ant-based experiment. Other sessions may be located at Rich Memorial Beach on June 21 and Otter Ponds on June 28, covering topics such as the exploration of macroinvertebrates and birds.

Community Choir

Looking for a fun way to spend this summer in a musical setting? The Standish Community Choir is a new group open to ages 14 and up at various levels of experience. Prior experience is not required. Ensemble members will learn general music knowledge, accumulate basic vocal techniques, how to improve vocally and how to sing collectively as a group.

Rehearsals start June 23, followed by June 30; July 7, 14, 21 and 28; and Aug. 4. They generally are held Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. at the Standish Municipal Center Council Chamber, 175 Northeast Road. The cost to join is $35 or $5 a night. To find out more, go to standishme.myrec.com.

Cribbage tournament

Don’t forget that the monthly cribbage tournament hosted by the Standish Fish and Game Club is happening from 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Guff’s Grub and Pug on the corner of Northeast and Richville roads. The entry fee is $10, half of which will benefit an annual scholarship fund awarded to rising graduates. All are welcome.

