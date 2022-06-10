In the return of a summer tradition, Boothbay Harbor’s Kevin Kiley will once again settle in at the Opera House piano on June 18 for an evening of music from Broadway and the music of the American songbook.

Vocalists for the concert include veterans from local, Maine and New York stages and all have worked with Kiley over the decades.

“It’s an evening of bringing wonderfully talent theater friends together for the enjoyment of the Opera House audience,” Kiley said in a news release

Stars of the popular Opera House holiday concerts, including John Adams, Devin Dukes and Lynne Mcghee, will join Kiley on stage. He will also accompany Abbey Hutchins, who Kiley said “played Little Red Riding Hood in Heartwood Theater’s ‘Into the Woods’ brilliantly!”

Jen McLeod and Kiley crossed paths at Boothbay Harbor’s Carousel Music Theater and she’s now a working soprano in Portland. Also joining the troupe for the evening is cabaret singer Jen Caryn. Scott McGowan who was last seen by Maine audiences when he performed in the Opera House’s production of “Forever Plaid,” has worked for more than 30 years as a professional actor and a company member of Vivid Stage in Summit, New Jersey.

Veteran Broadway performer Leah Hocking’s credits include “All Shook Up,” “The Last Ship,” “Billy Elliot,” “Hairspray,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” “Grease” and “Guys and Dolls.” She recently recorded the cast album for “Penelope.”

Advance discounted tickets are $20 and available from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor or by calling (207) 633-5159. Regular tickets are $25 and available at the door and online at boothbayoperahouse.com. All seating is general admission. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 p.m.

