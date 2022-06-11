Dike Newell School, which serves grades K-2 students in Bath, was in flames Friday night and into early Saturday morning. As of 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.