A fire struck Dike Newell elementary school in Bath late Friday night, June 10. John Swinconeck / The Times Record

Dike Newell School, which serves grades K-2 students in Bath, was in flames Friday night and into early Saturday morning. As of 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

