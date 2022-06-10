Vote Caterina House 126

To the editor,

I strongly support Jean-Marie Caterina in the House District 126 primary election.

I first met Jean-Marie Caterina when I worked with her husband Geoff MacLean as Scarborough firefighters and later when she and I worked together with the Buy Local Scarborough civic organization. Jean-Marie is a strong supporter and advocate for all facets of Public Safety and a firm believer in the power of local businesses to strengthen the fabric of a community.

I have had the opportunity to have many conversations with Jean-Marie about important local and state-wide issues. We may sometimes approach things with different perspectives, but I admire the fact that Jean-Marie believes that good solutions come through dialogue and listening skills, not just through one-way advocacy positions. That’s not as easy as it sounds, but it sure is needed for the State Legislature to do its job for the people of Maine.

Michael Stephenson

Scarborough

To the editor,

I have known Jean-Marie Caterina for more than a decade and consistently find her to be someone I can trust to keep her word. The House District 126 primary vote turns on which candidate is more in touch with issues directly affecting the residents in this district. Jean-Marie clearly meets that standard.

As past chair of Scarborough Housing Alliance, I know that affordable housing is one of Jean-Marie’s top concerns. She has been a reliably strong advocate for the goals of the Alliance, and I am confident she will continue to make this a priority issue in the legislature.

Jean-Marie Caterina is a common sense, results driven, and proven leader with her nine-year tenure on the Scarborough Town Council. She has worked with our local state legislative representatives to successfully increase state revenue sharing dollars and state education funding for local schools.

Join me and vote for Jean-Marie Caterina

Marjorie DeSanctis

Scarborough

