DETROIT — Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize, the top pick in the 2018 June draft, will undergo Tommy John surgery, Manager A.J. Hinch announced on Friday.

Mize, 25, has been on the injured list with a right elbow sprain since April 15 after making two starts this season.

Mize’s ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow is still intact, but Dr. Keith Meister determined the ligament had stretched to the point where it had lost elasticity and functionality.

“I’m very sad for Casey, for the work he put in and for the ultimate diagnosis,” Hinch said.

The date of surgery has not been determined.

Mize got two outs for Triple-A Toledo on May 12, then had his rehab program slowed down. Hinch announced on Tuesday that Mize had been shut down due to continued elbow discomfort while rehabbing at the team’s spring training facility in Lakeland, Florida.

Advertisement

Mize has a 7-13 record with a 4.29 ERA in 39 big league appearances, all of them starts.

BRAVES: First baseman Mike Ford was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves from the Seattle Mariners.

Ford, who played 101 games with the New York Yankees from 2019-21, was designated for assignment by Seattle on Sunday.

The Braves optioned Ford, 29, to Triple-A Gwinnett.

To clear a spot on Atlanta’s 40-man roster, infielder Joseph Dunand was designated for assignment. Dunand had been optioned to Gwinnett after he was claimed off waivers from Miami on June 1.

Ford hit .259 with 12 homers and 25 RBI in 50 games for the Yankees in 2019. He hit .182 in 33 at-bats with San Francisco and Seattle this season. Overall, he has a .197 career batting average with 17 homers and 46 RBI.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous