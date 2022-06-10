The Maine State Police are reorganizing to absorb new personnel and add an overnight shift for troopers.

Col. John Cote said the reorganization will create new efficiencies to better serve the public, including the reorganization of some troop units and bolstering specialty units, including the major crimes units.

“The most important message is that the Maine State Police core mission will remain the same,” Cote said.

Currently, troopers are supposed to remain in on-call status through the night, but the reorganization will create a new midnight shift, intended to provide a faster response to calls while also supporting the health and wellness of those troopers who will no longer be subject to responding to calls overnight.

Cote said the personnel needed to accomplish the reorganization was requested by his department in Gov. Janet Mills’ supplemental budget package. It includes the addition of three detectives, an additional training unit trooper assigned to the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and funding for body cameras.

The budget also calls for adding five behavioral health specialists to the state police. They will work with troopers to help identify those suffering from a mental health crisis, substance abuse, elder abuse, homelessness and domestic or family violence.

Cote said staffing changes are expected to start this summer and continue over the next year and he will provide updates in coming months on how the additional people will be used to continue to reorganize the state police.

