Barbara Longfellow Thompson 1934 – 2022 MARSHALL, Mo. – Barbara Longfellow Thompson, 88, of Marshall, Mo., beloved wife of Major James L. Thompson and mother of three sons, died peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Columbia, Mo., with her family at her side. Barbara was born Jan. 4, 1934, in Topsham, the daughter of the late L. Frederick Longfellow, Emily Fox (Longfellow) Greig, and her stepfather, William E. Greig. She attended local Maine schools, graduating from Brunswick High School. She was educated at the University of Maine – Orono, where she served as house president. She met her husband when he was stationed in Brunswick, and they were married in 1955. They lived at numerous military posts throughout the world while her husband served in the Air Force, during which time their three sons were born. When her husband was stationed in Viet Nam, she moved to Columbia, Mo. with her sons, raised them during his absence, and obtained a second degree from the University of Missouri. Barbara and her family moved to Marshall, Mo. in 1969. She served as a substitute teacher in Marshall, Mo. and was active in many local and national organizations, including bible study groups, bridge clubs, PEO (JS), Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority, Church Women United, the Missouri Alumni Association, and the American Association of University Women. Barbara was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and was active in many aspects of the Church. In order to gain a deeper understanding of Christianity, she studied Greek, Latin, and Hebrew. She was a strong, passionate, and compassionate lady. After her sons were raised, she and her husband founded Covenant House, a non-profit dedicated to advancing options for individuals with intellectual disabilities outside of an institutional setting, helping and inspiring many to live fuller lives. She was a loving mother of her three children, Dr. James L. Thompson, Jr. and his wife Kathy, Greig Evans Thompson and his wife Deborah, and Mark R. Thompson and his wife Stacey. Barbara was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother to their children and grandchildren. Other survivors include her brother, Henry Greig of Dover, N.H., sister, Ellen Stinson and her husband Walter of Gorham; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all her friends who called on her and prayed for her over the last several years of her life and to her medical caregivers. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 14, at 11 a.m. at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Marshall, Mo. Friends may sign the online register book at http://www.campbell-lewis.com . In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Covenant Presbyterian Church 710 E. Yerby St. Marshall, MO 65340, or the Greater Missouri Alzheimer’s Association 2609 E Broadway, Ste. 119 Columbia, MO 65201

