Robert “Bob” Arvil Rosenthal 1928 – 2022 FREEPORT – Robert “Bob” Arvil Rosenthal, the son of Lewis and Evelyn Rosenthal, died on June 7, 2022. Born in Waterville on Nov. 17, 1928, Bob graduated from Phillips Andover Academy (’46), and Colby College (BA ’50). While at Colby, he wrote, directed and produced two musical comedies in partnership with Waterville native, Colby classmate, and lifelong friend Kenneth Jacobson who wrote the music and lyrics. Bob graduated from Harvard Business School in 1952 and joined the Air Force during the Korean War. Following service as an Officer, he returned to Waterville and joined his father in the family business of both land development and woolen goods manufacturing. The family remained in the woolen mill operations until the early 1970 with mills in North Montpelier, Vt, Pittsfield, Lewiston and Corinna, Maine, North Adams, Mass. and Conastee, S.C. Following that period, he concentrated on real estate development. Together with his father, and then his son Andy, the family owned and managed 800,000 feet of industrial buildings and built, owned and managed a total of over 1 million feet of shopping center space in Waterville, Brunswick, Lewiston and Millinocket, as well as other buildings in those cities and elsewhere in Maine. With the family, he also built, owned and managed the Atrium chain of motels in Brunswick, Waterville and Millinocket, Maine. He is survived by his wife Rona of 66 years, as well as his son, Andrew (Wendy) Rosenthal of Carrabassett Valley and Rome, Maine, and daughters Carolyn Kopans of Brookline, Massachusetts, and Lauren (Allen) Kropp of Cumberland, Maine. Five grandchildren, Leah Rosenthal, Benjamin Kropp, Elena (Lanie) Kropp, Hannah Kropp and William Kopans, also survive him. His thoughtfulness, warmth and sense of humor will be sorely missed. There will be a graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, Mass., on Sunday, June 12 at 1:45 p.m. A livestream link can be found in Bob’s obituary at http://www.brezniakfd.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be made to: Chans Hospice or a charity of your choice

