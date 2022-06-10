Joyce Lorraine (Stilphen) Gerrish 1943 – 2022 FREEPORT – Joyce Lorraine (Stilphen) Gerrish, 79, of Freeport, peacefully passed at Midcoast Hospital with her children by her side Wednesday June 1, 2022. She was born in Brunswick, daughter of Dorothy (Darling) Staples and James C. Stilphen and grew up on Orrs Island. In her earlier days she was a member of the West Falmouth Baptist Church; after retirement she moved and became a member of the First Parish Congregational Church. Joyce was very active throughout her life, in her 20s she was a candle pin bowling champion, loved creating ceramics for her family and singing in the church choir. Later in life she enjoyed nurturing her flower gardens, spending time with her sweet dog Molly, traveling, supporting many organizations and was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox; but her greatest passion was spending time with her children and grandson. A life long resident of Maine, our Mom had many friends and family near by, she always had a way of lightening up a room and making people smile. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Joyce, (our Mom) is survived by her two children, Skye of Brunswick, Jason and (Sarah) of Montpellier, Vt.; and her grandson James, or as she liked to say, her “greatest blessing!” A celebration of life service will be held on June 25 at 2 p.m. at the First Parish Congregational Church, 422 Hallowell, Rd. Pownal. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

