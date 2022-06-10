ALFRED – Father, husband, brother, son, and uncle, F. Thomas McEwen, of Alfred, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Tom was born on May 18, 1939, in Boston, Mass., the son of Christine and Frederick McEwen. He graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in psychology. He worked in sales for over 50 years and enjoyed reading, hunting, and gardening. He was in the Air Force from 1959 to 1961.

He is survived by three children, Christine, of Lexington, Mass., Timothy and his wife Annie of Chicago, Ill., and Shawn and his wife Amy of Kennebunk; brother and sister-in-law, John and Peg McEwen of Appleton, Wis. and sister-in-law, Inara McEwen of Bainbridge Island, Wash. He was the loving “Bumpa” of five grandchildren, Riley, Maggie, Jane, Abby, and William; and many lifelong friends.

Tom was predeceased by his wife, Maureen McEwen; and his brother, Michael.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Martha’s Church in Kennebunk at 4 p.m. on June 18.

Online condolence messages can submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

