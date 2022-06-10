Priscilla Irene Johnson 1928 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Priscilla Irene Johnson passed away peacefully at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick at the age of 94, joining her beloved husband, Al, who passed this last October. Born on April 2, 1928, in Bangor, Priscilla moved with her siblings in 1934 to the Paddock family farm in Milo, where she was raised by her foster mother, Corinne Paddock. Upon graduation from Milo High School in 1947 (class Salutatorian) she got a summer job at the Jaquish Inn on Bailey Island where she met Al. They were married in 1950 in Rhode Island while he was in the Navy. They lived in Norfolk, Va., during his deployment, before returning to Maine. Priscilla and Al had four children. She was proud of her family and felt blessed to raise them on Bailey Island. When her children were young her focus was on being a mother, which she said were her favorite years. She was always active and had a passion for being with people and having a good time. She spent many years bowling in various leagues, going to Beano, and assisting with the Casco Bay Tuna Tournament. She enjoyed being a hostess/waitress at island restaurants and spent the latter 25-plus of her working years as the office assistant at her daughter’s property rental business. She was a social person who found joy in talking with folks, which made her an excellent community ambassador for people visiting the area. She retired at the age of 80. Over the years Priscilla became a fixture in the community she loved so much, being actively involved with the Islands Community Church, the Willing Helpers, community outreach through a local knitting group known affectionately as the “Knit Wits”, community suppers, bake sales, and craft fairs. She was well known for her lemon squares and homemade chili. All who knew Priscilla thought of her as a “special lady”, an “island icon”, or just simply “Aunt Priscilla”. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was smart, funny, thoughtful, matter-of-fact, and welcoming to all. She will be as deeply missed as she is loved. In addition to her husband of 71 years, Stanley Alfred Johnson, she was predeceased by her son, Aaron Alfred Johnson; and her older siblings Marnie, Louise, Jim, Beth, Trudy, Don, and Gordon. She is survived by her children Clayton Johnson, George Johnson and his wife Sandra, and Becky-Sue Betts; her grandchildren, Kal Betts, Kyle Johnson, and Josh Lemieux; as well as by many cherished nieces, nephews; neighbors, and friends. Graveside memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday June 12, at the Bailey Island Cemetery.

Guest Book