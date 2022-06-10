AUBURN – Stephen “Steve” Paul Peabody, 77, passed away in his home on June 3, 2022. Born on Oct. 11, 1944 in Portland, he was the son of Paul and Ella Hillock Peabody. After graduating high school Stephen began his career in the U.S. Air Force, entering on Jan. 11, 1966 serving three years in Vietnam and being honorably discharged on May 27, 1969.After returning home he partnered with his dad working as a co-owner of Atlantic Paving and Peabody Sweeping. He also went on to receive his associate degree from CMCC for Machine Tool Technology. Even working as an instructor’s assistant in the machine tool technology class. His greatest passion in life was airplanes, flying and building model planes since he was a boy. He was just six hours shy of obtaining his personal pilot license. Stephen was a long time member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics and the Sky Streakers Model Air Plane Club in New Gloucester. He was also a very spiritual man attending several surrounding churches singing and playing guitar. He loved the old gospel music that he listened to every morning with his headset on, bellowing the words with purpose.Steve is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathleen Peabody; three daughters, Tammy Dymarcik of Anthem, Ariz., Sherry Peabody of Phoenix, Ariz. and Hope Peabody of Durham, his son, Danny Peabody of Goodyear, Ariz., and his two stepsons, BJ Scott of Oxford, and Jason Scott Sr. of Raymond; as well as 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday June 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a funeral service following on Tuesday June 14 at 11 a.m. held in The Fortin Group Funeral Home at 217 Turner St., Auburn. The burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery in Poland following the funeral home service. A luncheon will be served at his home in Auburn after the burial.﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous