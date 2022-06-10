Joyce “Jo” A. (MacConnell) Davis 1930 – 2022 HARPSWELL – Joyce “Jo” A. (MacConnell) Davis, 91, of Salem N.H., passed away on Feb. 7, 2022, from complication of Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia. Jo leaves her son, Leslie Davis, daughter, Jan (Davis) Guy, son, Coburn Davis, son, Linwood Davis, daughter Hope (Davis) Bichrest and husband, Bryan, and daughter, Beth (Davis) Erickson and husband Jeffrey; grandsons Mark Guy, Benjamin Davis, Jacob Bichrest, Jordan Bichrest, and Sabre Schaedler and granddaughters Emily (Guy) Ogle, Haven (Bichrest) Fieldsend, and Autumn Schaedler; six great-grandchildren; sister Irene MacConnell-Davinroy, sister, Carol Drake and brother, Irving (Jack) MacConnell. Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Walter S. Davis in 2009. She was born in Trenton, N.J. on Dec. 16, 1930, to Irving and Frances MacConnell. She was raised in Princeton, N.J. where her grandfather and father owned C.J. Skillman Upholstery. Jo graduated from Princeton High School in 1948 and attended Berkley Secretarial School in New York. She worked at ETS in Princeton and Princeton University before marrying Walt in 1953, to whom she was married for 53 years. In 1956 she and husband moved to La Mesa, Calif. after his graduation from Princeton University. In 1965, she and her family moved to Salem, N.H., where she lived for 42 years. In 2007 she and her husband retired to Cundy’s Harbor, Harpswell. Jo was lifelong learner. She was an avid reader. She loved having her ‘cuppa’ tea, history, bird watching, knitting, embroidery, quilting, holidays, crossword puzzles, journaling, a good laugh and playing board games with her children and grandchildren. She’s known for her sense of humor, curiosity, knitting mittens and blankets and handmade embroidered quilts. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m., at Cranberry Horn Cemetery, Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell. Please wear color to the service. In lieu of flowers please donate to Shiners Children’s Hospital or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease in Jo’s name.

