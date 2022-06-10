BIDDEFORD – John W. Narsiff Jr., 89, of Biddeford, July 13, 1932 – June 5, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Drakoulakos and survived by his six children, Christina, husband Peter Pike, children Sophia and Mia; Catherine, husband Michael Caron, children Skylar and Finn; Cynthia, husband Kevin Morse, children Christina and Norissa; John, wife Sharon Narsiff, children Matthew and Kaitlyn; William, wife Toni Narsiff, children Niko and Rocco; and Robert Narsiff.

Visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 with a brief prayer service to be conducted at 12:30 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford. Burial will take place in St. Demetrios Cemetery, Biddeford, immediately following his services at Hope.

To view John’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hopememorial.com

