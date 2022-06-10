KENNEBUNK – Ralph Lord Smith, Jr., a resident of Kennebunk and who earlier this year turned 100, passed away at his home on the morning of June 7, 2022.

Ralph was born on Jan. 20, 1922 in Kennebunkport, the son of Ralph Lord and Helen Ann (Emery) Smith. He attended public schools in Maine and graduated from Deering High School in Portland in 1939. He went on to attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute, graduating cum laude in 1943 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering.

Following Ralph’s graduation from college, he was hand selected to work at Wolf Creek Ordnance Depot in Milan, Tenn. to improve the melting efficiency of TNT, for bombs and shells, to speed production and improve the safety of the 155 mm shells when fired. Ralph also participated in the setup of the first production line to load bazookas with explosive heads and propellant for shipment to the front during WWII. After two years there he was then employed by Monsanto, for whom he worked for 40 years until his retirement in 1985. Following his retirement, Mr. Smith established and served as president of Wilmass Associates to furnish engineering consulting and contracting services to the plastics industry.

As a consultant and engineering manager, Ralph was responsible for all phases of process design, project management and startup for many major plastic polymer, resin, compounding and sheeting plants, both domestic and foreign. He also served as a consultant to engineering, manufacturing, and technology groups for the latest processing know-how, design, problem solving, safety, and project management functions.

Mr. Smith was a registered professional engineer and member and past chairman of the Western Massachusetts section of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and the Western Massachusetts Engineering Society. He has authored several published articles in his field and lectured and taught courses at Western New England College and local industries on planning and scheduling systems. He is also the author of over 50 major technical reports for Monsanto. Owning to his vast experience and expertise, Ralph can be found in the Who’s Who of the Northeast.

In addition to his career accomplishments, Ralph was also active in community affairs, serving as former member and chairman of the Wilbraham, Mass. Planning Board and Land Acquisition Committee. He was an active member of the Wilbraham United Church, serving on many committees and as chairman of their board of directors.

Ralph was married to Norma (Campbell) Smith of Kennebunkport for 49 years, until her passing in November of 1999.

Ralph is survived by his son, Jonathan Peter Smith and his wife, Joanne, of Norfolk, Mass., his daughter, Kathy Dominik, of Wells; his grandson, J. Wray Smith, and his granddaughter, Amanda (Smith) Kappler.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel. After the service concludes there will then be a small gathering for friends and family at the chapel, followed by interment at Arundel Cemetery in Kennebunkport.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ralph‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Guest Book