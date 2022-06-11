FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. – Shirley A. (Fuller) DiBiase of Fayetteville, Ga., passed away on June 9, 2022.

Mrs. DiBiase was born on Oct. 5, 1933 in Portland to Alfred and Mildred Fuller. She spent her entire childhood in her beloved state of Maine and graduated from Portland High School in 1952.

After her marriage to Daniel DiBiase, also of Portland, she resided in Marlboro, Mass. for 38 years, raising two children and making countless friends. In 1998, Shirley and Dan retired to Fayetteville, Ga. and enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and attending church at the Catholic Church of St. Gabriel.

Shirley was an active participant in Jazzercise (later Pulse Fitness) where she was everyone’s favorite, and as one friend put it, “taught me how to grow old”. She enjoyed weekly breakfasts at IHOP with cherished friends and crocheting afghans for friends, family, and local ministries. Shirley kept the art of letter-writing alive with regular correspondence to lifelong friends and family across the country. Her heart always remained in her home state of Maine, and her favorite thing to do was to visit family there and enjoy the ocean breeze.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. DiBiase was predeceased by brothers Alfred Fuller and Frederick Fuller; and great-granddaughter, Sawyer Elizabeth Cown.

She is survived by her sisters Patricia York and Claudia Googins, as well as her brother, Robert Fuller, all of Portland; daughter, Clorinda Roache and son-in-law Michael Roache of Bogart, Ga., son, David DiBiase and daughter-in-law Doreen DiBiase of Baldwinville, Mass.; granddaughters Danielle Light (Bryan) and Megan Cown (Chance), grandsons Cameron DiBiase and Nick DiBiase; and great-grandchildren Chloe, Michael, Cora, and Marisa Light, and Cooper, Finley, and Jack Cown. She is also survived by several beloved nieces, nephews; great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A funeral mass for Mrs. DiBiase will be held at the Catholic Church of St. Gabriel in Fayetteville, Ga. on Tuesday, June 14 at 11 a.m. She will make her final resting place with her husband at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. http://www.lordandstephens.com.

Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

