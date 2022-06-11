WEST GARDINER – Shane Anthony Malloy, 44, of West Gardiner passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday June 8, 2022.

Shane was born Jan. 26, 1978 in Augusta to Julie (Malloy) and Jeffery Merrill. He attended Gardiner Area High School, where he met the love of his life, Genni.

Shane and Genni married in 2004, and together had two amazing boys, Kaleb, and Carter.

Shane and Genni have worked hard for over 24 years building their company, Malloy Construction, Inc. Shane loved their family’s camps up north, his Harley, trips with his family, anything outdoors, and any excuse to have a party! He might have gotten that from his mother! He was the light in every room and always spoke his mind.

Shane was the best husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend and so much more to the people who loved him.

Shane was predeceased by his mother, Julie Merrill; pepere Michael Malloy, memere Doris Malloy, grandmother Loretta Osier, and Nana Margaret Killam.

Shane is survived by his loving wife, Genni; sons Kaleb and Carter; dog Apollo; fathers Jeff Merrill and Jim Gurney, mother, Gerry Gurney; brother, Zack Merrill and his wife Kristin, sister, Natashia Merrill and boyfriend Paden Pillow, and brother, Don Gurney. He was the proudest uncle to nieces Bailey and Jaelynn and nephew, Emmett. He held a special place in his heart for all his aunts, uncles, cousins, employees, and endless lifelong friends.

Shane’s visiting hours will be held Wednesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a service to follow at 1 p.m. at Central Church in Augusta, 20 Mission Ave. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Augusta Elks Lodge, 397 Civic Center Drive.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com.

