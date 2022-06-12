WELLS – Diane Boyce, 80, a self-described “Aroostook County girl” who went to Chicago to become a social worker and returned to Maine to become an accomplished artist, died Feb. 6, 2022 of heart disease at the Avita of Wells memory-care facility.

“Diane was a lady of powerful intellect and great kindness who created beauty and helped a lot of people,” nephew Eric Norment said. “The world’s a lesser place today because of her passing.”

“She was a kindhearted soul who gave so much to the people around her,” said longtime friend, Kim Casey, who shared a Dover, N.H. art studio with Diane from 1990-94.

Born Diane Louise Porter to Beatrice Eloide (Jarvis) Porter and Henry Scott Porter on May 15, 1941 in Houlton, Diane moved with her family to Melrose, Mass. as a child. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1958, received a bachelor’s degree with high distinction in sociology from the University of Maine Orono (where she was a member of Phil Beta Kappa) in 1962, and a master’s degree in social service administration from the University of Chicago in 1964. She was a social worker in Chicago for more than a decade.

Returning to Maine in 1975, Diane worked as a licensed clinical social worker at Maine Medical Center, Portland, for many years, and established her own mental-health counseling practice in Saco and York.

“Her ladylike reserve did not keep her from speaking her mind,” said close friend and neighbor Michael C. Walek. “She did so with poise and grace. It made her a great therapist and communicator.”

Along the way, she studied drawing and watercolor painting with renowned local artist DeWitt Hardy, eventually specializing in still-life watercolors.

Diane was elected member of the Barn Gallery, and served as president of the Ogunquit Art Association. Her drawings and paintings have been shown in galleries throughout New England, and her work resides in a number of private collections.

“Her commitment to her art led her to develop a very strong perspective on painting,” said Mr. Walek, also an artist.

Married and divorced twice – to David W. McElwain of Chicago and Maine, and to Jack Boyce of Maine.

Diane was predeceased by her beloved parents; her younger sister, Jean Porter Norment and brother-in-law, Hillyer G. Norment, of Concord, Mass.

She is survived by nephews Eric S. (Ann) Norment of East Bridgewater, Mass., Jeffrey L. (Mary) Norment of Glenburn, and Philip E. (Maureen) Norment of East Falmouth, Mass.; six great-nephews, two great-nieces; and two great-great nieces.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the sharing of memories to celebrate Diane’s life at 11 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. A private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Houlton at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Diane’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Diane’s memory to

Ogunquit Arts Collaborative,

P.O. Box 794,

Ogunquit, ME 03907

Guest Book