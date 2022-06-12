SOUTH PORTLAND – Edgar H. McLeod Jr., passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022, surrounded by family.Predeceased by wife, Sandra McLeod; and son, Edgar McLeod III.Survived by sister, Marie Harrison, a brother, Richard McLeod; daughter, Kristen Flink and husband Eric Flink; grandchildren Eric Flink, Erica Flink and Kristen McLeod; great-grandchildren Ariana Flink, Eric Flink, Aden McLeod and Annabell McLeod.Celebration of life August, 6 at 138 Cumberland Rd., South Portland at 2 p.m. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

