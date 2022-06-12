PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – On Dec. 20, 2021, Florence Johnson, long time resident of Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough, passed away at her winter home in Florida. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Florence was born July 15, 1925, in Newton, Mass., a daughter of the late James B. and Hazel Scott Freeburn. A wonderful woman and mother, she worked hard to raise her two daughters, Kristen Minervino and Karen Pedra. Always available, always patient, always supportive, always kind, she was their role model. As Karen put it, “She was my hero.” She loved her family – children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and was looking forward to seeing her great-grandchildren in the coming year.

Her interests included reading, gardening, birdwatching, and skiing. She was always doing for others whether it was giving up the last piece of pie, volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul’s soup kitchen at the Cathedral in Portland, serving with the St. Bartholomew’s Women’s Club, or, for many years, keeping up the gardens in Fort Williams with the Garden Club. She was a mother to all her daughters’ friends throughout the years, gathering in anyone who needed extra love.

She was predeceased by her sisters Clare Buccigross and Rita Bernhardt, and brother, Robert Freeburn.

Surviving are her two daughters; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

There will be a Funeral Mass and a Celebration of Life on July 15 at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Cape Elizabeth at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery.

