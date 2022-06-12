PEAKS ISLAND – Eugene “Gene” Taylor, 88, died at Gosnell House (Hospice of Southern Maine) on Friday, June 3, 2022: peacefully, quickly, and first (leaving his wife still living), as he had hoped.

He was born in Lewiston, the son of Arthur S. Taylor and Lucille Goss Taylor. He graduated from Monmouth Academy in 1952, and from Bates College in 1956.

Gene served three years in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps, then worked briefly in the personnel departments of RCA in Camden N.J. and American Meter Company in Somerton, Pa. In 1960, with a partner, he founded Anderson-Taylor & Associates, a private employment agency specializing in the placement of scientists and engineers in the national market. In 1969, he became sole proprietor of the business and moved it from downtown Philadelphia to Exton, Pa. He continued to operate it for a total of 25 years.

During his years in Pennsylvania, Gene lived in West Chester with his first wife, Gail Brown Taylor, where they raised three children. While operating Anderson-Taylor, he served as president of the Pennsylvania Association of Personnel Services, president of National Personnel Associates, and was a Certified Employment Consultant. Also, during those years, he was president of the Alumni Association of Bates College and president of the College Club of Bates College.

Upon moving back to Maine in 1984, he married his college sweetheart, Karen “Kay” Dill Taylor. They both became involved in community activities on Peaks Island. The last 15 years of his working life were as Planned Giving Officer at Bates College, retiring in 1998. He especially enjoyed meeting with older Bates grads and learning about their life stories.

Gene loved the State of Maine, enjoyed reading biography and history, and had an interest in politics and investment. He had a good sense of humor, a very Maine sense of the irony of life, and a perpetual twinkle in his eye.

He leaves his wife, Kay; two sons, Douglas S. Taylor and Bradley D. Taylor, a daughter, Carol D. Taylor, all living in West Chester, Pa.; as well as Kay’s children Juan Penalver of Medford, N.J., Lisa Penalver, and Marina Penalver of Peaks Island; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Gene did not want a funeral, but there will be celebrations of his life for family and friends during the summer.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation in Gene’s memory, please send a check to:

Peaks Island Fund

c/o Maine Community Foundation

245 Maine St.

Ellsworth, ME 04605

