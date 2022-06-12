HALLOWELL – Pauline Parent Jenness, 96, died on June 6, 2022.

“Pauly” was born in Waterville. She was the daughter of Dana and Gertrude (Davis) Parent. She graduated from Waterville High School and the University of Maine in Orono. She taught at Orono High School, then moved to Caribou where she taught for three years.

After a move to the Chicago area, she taught in Arlington Heights and Des Plaines, Ill. For 19 years she taught at William Rainey Harper Community College in Palatine, Ill. Two years after her retirement she returned to Maine. In 2015 she moved to Granite Hills Estates in Hallowell.

During her retirement Pauly has been a volunteer at Portland Public Library, an active member at Woodfords Congregational Church and an involved member of her homeowners’ association and a loyal member of the University of Maine Alumni Association. She also attended Old South Congregational Church in Hallowell.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews here in Maine and her Puerto Rican “son” in Dallas, Texas.

She was predeceased by her parents Dana, and Gertrude Parent; her brother, Dana H. Parent Jr., and her sister, Marilyn Mills.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Her ashes will be buried in Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old South Congregational Church in Hallowell or Hubbard Library in Hallowell.

