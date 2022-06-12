GRAY – On June 4, 2022 Peter James McLeod, 78, of Gray, passed away peacefully at home, of ATTR Cardiac Amyloidosis.

Peter was born in Portland on May 19, 1944 to Thomas McLeod and Madelyn Burns McLeod. He graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1962, then attended North Yarmouth Academy where he met some of his dearest and life long friends. Peter began working in real estate in the 1980s launching a career that would span over 40 years and includes countless relationships and colleagues.

Peter was an avid skier, cyclist, and golfer with a competitive and playful spirit. He was a practical joker (some may say instigator) who enjoyed ruffling the feathers of his children, grandchildren and friends for sport. Peter was known for taking exceptional care of the space he shared with his family at the lake, and always having an open door policy for his friends and ours to join him on the deck for a sunset and a drink.

Peter was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, David.

He is survived by his daughters Tracy McLeod and Rani McLeod; his grandchildren Alexis McLeod-Lodge, Gabrielle Lodge, Toia Francis, Traci Francis and Aidan Francis. He is also survived by his niece, Stephanie McLeod-Estavez and nephew, Matthew McLeod

Per Peter’s request there will be no services. However, after a lifetime of jokes played between Peter and his daughters, we will be having a Celebration of Life on Saturday July 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the place he loved the most, 23 Lake Avenue, Gray, with a rain date of Saturday July 9 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Rogers and staff from Maine Health Cancer Care.

Guest Book