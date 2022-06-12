BIDDEFORD – Ralph G. Hillman Jr., 84, of Biddeford, died Monday, June 6, 2022 at Maine Medical Center, Portland. He was born on June 4, 1938 in Shirley, Mass., the son of Ralph and Hazel Hillman.

During his early years, when he formed several lifelong relationships, Ralph, or “Sonny”, as many called him, graduated from Newton High School in Massachusetts where he played basketball and excelled at shop and wood working. He spent two years in the Army Reserves. His eagerness and drive as a student at the NCR Training Center in Dayton, Ohio, in his younger years, led to a 41-plus year career filled with lifelong friendships. His career brought with it several relocations but he was always eager to give back to his new found communities through church, Lions Club and town and board involvement.

A consummate “Mr. Fix It”, he was very handy, undertaking everything from homebuilding, rental apartment management, to furniture making, with the occasional car restoration thrown in as time allowed. Forever proud of his lawn upkeep, the man could operate a lawn tractor as though it was an appendage.

While a terrific cook and first rate BBQ’er, one of his great passions was ‘cocktail hour’ and his finely honed Manhattan, “the” rocks on the side of course. He also loved his winter escape to Naples, Fla. every year where he could play golf and enjoy the camaraderie of so many close friends at High Point Country Club.

Ralph passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, including his loving wife of 36 years, Pamela J. (Cogswell) Gorham Hillman. The family includes his son, Craig Hillman, daughter-in-law Susan (Crosby) Hillman of Plymouth, Mass., and their children Stephen and Kimberly; son, Douglas Hillman, daughter-in-law Gretchen (Harvey) Hillman of Whitefield, N.H., and their daughter, Ayla Knapton; son, Alan Hillman, daughter-in-law Shelley (Dezan) Hillman of Youngsville, N.C., and their daughters Abigail (Hillman) Kennon, Rachel (Hillman) Moore, Grace (Hillman) Burke, Annah, and son Isaiah; stepdaughter, Janine Gorham of Arundel, and daughter Lynne Lowell; stepson, Scott Gorham, daughter-in-law Sandra (Bisceglia) Gorham of Needham, Mass., and daughter Alexandra; stepson, Jason Gorham of Charlotte, N.C., and daughter Olivia. Additionally, he leaves behind one brother, Donald Hillman of Tampa, Fla.; and four great-grandchildren, Noah, Jonathan and Gabriel Kennon, and Calvin Kraft.

He was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Drinkwater, and his brother, Verne Hillman, Sr.

A graveside burial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14 at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2022 Congress St., Portland (look for flag pole at center of park). Additionally, at Ralph’s request a celebration of his life will be held at a future date, to be determined.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Ralph’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Ralph Hillman to

St. Nicholas Episcopal Church,

350 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074, or

The Good Shepherd Food Bank,

3121 Hotel Rd.,

Auburn, ME 04210

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous