FALMOUTH – Allen Mazerolle, 72, of Falmouth, passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 7, 2022, surrounded by people who love him.

Born to Jacqueline Boothby in 1949 in Fort Fairfield, Allen spent his life working to build homes for fellow Mainers and took great pride in his work.

Allen served his country in the Vietnam War, earning a purple heart for his service and sacrifice. Allen continued to serve his community his entire life, including serving as the Commander of the American Legion in Falmouth.

Allen enjoyed fishing with his home-made fishing flies, working outside in his garden, making masterpieces in the kitchen, and spending time with those he loved most. Allen always made time to help those who needed it and could always be counted on to give an honest opinion on anything you asked him.

He is survived by his two children, Allen Mazerolle II and his wife Elizabeth, Rachel Mazerolle and her partner David Bernard; and his granddaughter, Mia Mazerolle.

A celebration of life is being held Tuesday June 14 at the Legion Hall in Falmouth at 65 Depot Rd. from 4 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to the Falmouth American Legion post 164.

