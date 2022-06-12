WINDHAM – Robert “Bob” Miele, 99, died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.

He was born in Needham, Mass. to Pasquale and Josephine Miele, and moved to Windham in 1938. He graduated from Windham High School, class of 1942. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

After the war, he returned home to Windham, and worked in his father’s store (Patsy’s), and in 1958 became the proprietor. He also established Patsy’s 2 at Foster’s Corner in Windham. After selling both stores, he worked at Hannaford’s in Windham for 24 years.

He met Janet L. Laverty, and they were married in October 1946. He became a widower with three young children in 1961, but later married Alys E. Sampson. After Alys’ death in 2016, Bob continued to live independently at Little Falls Landing in South Windham, until October 2021.

From there, he chose to live at the Maine Veterans’ Home, where he quickly became a popular resident with the staff and other veterans. He developed a very special friendship with fellow resident, John Lamothe; their respect and admiration for each other, was undeniable.

Throughout his life, Bob belonged to several organizations in and around the community, including the American Legion, Presumpscot Masonic Lodge, and Kora Temple Shriners’ brotherhood, for over 50 years.

Bob touched thousands of lives over his life. Anyone who knew him, had great admiration and respect for him; he will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents and wives, Bob was predeceased by his brothers Lewis, and Ralph.

He leaves behind his sister, Jean Phillips of Windham; three children, Mark Miele, of Lauderhill, Fla., Jon Miele and his wife, Linda, of Windham, and Tina (Miele) Pomerleau, of Falmouth. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three nieces and seven nephews.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff at the Maine Veterans’ Home for their excellent care, dedication, love, and respect for Dad (and all their veterans).

A memorial service will be held, 11 a.m., Saturday, June 25 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 755 River Rd., Windham. A reception will follow the service.

To express condolences and to participate in Bob’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, Bob requested donations to be made to either of the following organizations:

The Maine Veteran’s Home,

209 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or the

Shriner Childrens’ Hospital,

516 Karew St.,

Springfield, MA 01104

Guest Book