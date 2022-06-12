SOUTH PORTLAND – Albert Peter “Pete” Cleveland, 64, died peacefully on June 7, 2022 at St. Josephs Rehabilitation and Residence.He was born on Sept. 26, 1957 to Albert W. and Beatrice (Merrill) Cleveland of South Portland. He married his soulmate Kathy in November 1983.Pete worked for Identity Group (Allen Sign and digital printing) for 25 years until he retired. He enjoyed fishing for many years. He spent a lot of time with his grandchildren as they were the light of his life as he was a big kid at heart.Pete was predeceased by his parents Albert W. Cleveland and Beatrice Cleveland; brother, Rodney Cleveland; mother-in-law, Christine Haynes, and father-in-law, Raymond Haynes.He is survived by his wife Kathy Cleveland; his three children, Mark Haynes (wife Jami) of Westbrook, David Haynes (wife Karen) of South Portland, Thoeha Al-Saadawi (husband Ridha) of Danville, N.H.; his 13 grandchildren; and his three great-grandchildren.To share a memory of Pete or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous