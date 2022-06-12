KENNEBUNK – Lois Marie (Newcomb) Nealley, 86, of Bangor and Kennebunk, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022.

She was born on August 19, 1935, in Glen Ridge, N.J. Lois moved to Scituate, Mass. with her mother and two sisters in 1950. Following her graduation from Scituate High School in 1953, Lois attended Eastern Maine Medical School of Nursing in Bangor.

In October of 1955, Lois married William B. Nealley, and they settled in Bangor. They had three sons, Bowdoin, Allen, and David and a daughter, Catherine.

In the mid-1970s, Lois went to work for the Bangor School Department, and spent the next 15 years as a reading assistant and school librarian. She also went back to school and earned a degree in Elementary Education from the University of Maine. Her intention was to teach, but upon the death of her husband in 1984, her plans changed and she became involved in the family business, Snow & Nealley. In 1990 she became active in the business on a full-time basis, along with her sons. She was the first female family member to become president of the company. When the company changed hands in 1998, Lois returned to the Bangor School Department to work as a substitute teacher. After retirement, Lois was an editor, writer, and co-owner of MAINE SENIORS Magazine.

Lois was always very active in community organizations including membership in the Shakespeare Club of Bangor and the P. E. 0. Chapter B of Bangor. She also served on the board of directors of a number of organizations including Amicus, Good Samaritan Home, Community Connection Association, the Bangor Symphony, the Penobscot Foundation for Development, the University of Maine Foundation the BMMC Auxiliary and the Penobscot Theater Company.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Nealley; her parents E. Allen Newcomb of Montclair, N.J. and Catherine E. Grady and her husband Joseph Grady of Belfast; and her sister, Patti Ann Lord.

Lois leaves her three sons, Bowdoin Nealley, Allen Nealley, and David Nealley, her daughter, Catherine Zub and husband Keith; her six grandchildren, Rebecca Zub, Thomas Zub, William Zub, Amelia Hersey and husband Andrew, Eliza Donahue and husband Carlton, and William Nealley; her two great-grandchildren, Oliver Hersey and Eloise Hersey; her sister, Ellen Lee Spooner and husband Peter; many nieces and nephews; and her life-long friend, Lynne McGinn.

The family invites relatives and friends to share conversation and refreshments as they celebrate Lois’ life on Wednesday, June 29 at 4 p.m. at the Family Reception Center of Brookings-Smith Funeral Home, 133 Center Street in Bangor.

Arrangements entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk and to Brookings-Smith Funeral Home, 133 Center St., Bangor, ME 04401.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to

Amicus,

700 Mount Hope Ave., Suite 470,

Bangor, ME 04401, or

William Bowdoin Nealley Scholarship Fund,

c/o University of Maine Foundation,

Two Alumni Place,

Orono, ME 04469

