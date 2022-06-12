DAVENPORT, Fla. – Marie (Dechaines) Beaulieu passed away peacefully, Feb. 4, 2022, at home. She was born in Fort Kent on Jan. 2, 1916, the daughter of the late Felix and Evon Duchaine.Marie married Emile Beaulieu and they had 11 children. They moved to Wallagrass where they enjoyed farming for 16 years. After Wallagrass they moved to Millinocket where she enjoyed fishing, gardening, and raising their children. Marie loved her children, she enjoyed cooking and baking as much as she could for all of them. She made a friend wherever she went. She always had a smile on her face, a compliment to give, and a story to tell. She always captivated an audience. In her lifetime, Marie was a giver in every way. She taught herself how to knit and crochet, and gave her wares to anyone who crossed her path. In 1993 she moved to Portland where she enjoyed decorating storefronts. She moved to Florida to live with her son, Archie.Marie was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Emile Beaulieu; two sons, Ellery and Kermit Beaulieu, a daughter, Geneva McQuarrie; six sisters, three brothers. She is survived by three daughters, Joanne Tardiff, Shirleen Hines and husband James, Juanita Body and husband Richard, five sons, Archie Beaulieu and wife Rita, Roger Beaulieu and wife Rita, Brian Beaulieu and wife Mary, Paul Beaulieu and wife Natalie, Jerry Beaulieu and wife Linda; a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Beaulieu; 42 grandchildren, 116 great-grandchildren, and 64 great-great-grandchildren. She is dearly missed every day!Visiting hours celebrating Marie’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Marie’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comMemorial contributions may be made in Marie’s memory to theMaine Cancer Foundation,170 US Route 1, Suite 250,Falmouth, ME 04105

