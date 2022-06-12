WINDHAM – Kenneth Percy Ashley Sr., 88, died on June 8, 2022 surrounded by his family. Ken was born on April 14, 1934, the son of the late James and Ethel (Dunn) Ashley Sr. He attended local schools and graduated from Cheverus High School. In high school Ken played guard for the Cheverus basketball team and and was also the catcher for the baseball team. After high school he worked for Donnelly Advertising where he mastered the craft of painting billboard advertisements. In 1954 he married Joan Clemente and raised their three children together. Joan predeceased Ken in 2000. Ken was an avid Boston sports fan, especially for the Patriots and the Red Sox. He held a special place in his heart for Notre Dame and owned multiple items of memorabilia. In his free time he enjoyed playing golf at the Willowdale Golf Club and playing his weekly bingo game at the Lake Region Senior Center with his longtime companion, Janice Dunlap. Ken was predeceased by his wife, Joan Ashley; a son, Kenneth Ashley, Jr.; siblings Christina Ashley Keating and James Ashley, Jr.He is survived by his longtime companion, Janice Dunlap; two children, Carol Ashley Gerrity and husband Michael of Westbrook, Robert Ashley and wife Joan of Windham; brother, Richard Ashley of Portland; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Visiting hours celebrating Ken’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited in the chapel at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Ken’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Memorial contributions may be made in Ken’s memory to theAmerican Heart Association,51 U.S. Route 1, Suite M,Scarborough, ME 04074;American Lung Association of Maine,122 State St.,Augusta, ME 04330-5615,Northern Light Health Foundation,P.O. Box 931,Bangor, ME 04402-0931

