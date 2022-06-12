SEATTLE — The Boston Red Sox placed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list because of low back inflammation, retroactive to June 9.

He’s not eligible to return until June 24, when the Red Sox open a three-game series in Cleveland.

The Red Sox now have two starting pitchers on the IL. Garrett Whitlock (right hip inflammation) went on the injured list Friday, and also isn’t eligible to return until June 24.

Eovaldi felt right hip tightness during his start on Wednesday vs. the Angels. His injury likely caused the sizable drop in his velocity. His four-seam fastball averaged 94 mph, compared to 96.7 mph in his first 11 starts, per Baseball Savant.

Eovaldi, who is 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 12 starts, said he first experienced the tightness Tuesday morning.

The Red Sox flew him back to Boston to be checked out by team doctors. He received treatment at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Cora said he first noticed Whitlock favoring one leg during his start against the Reds on June 1 at Fenway Park.

“He’s getting treatment,” Cora said. “It is what it is. We just need to keep pushing him, helping him. He threw (on) flat ground yesterday just to keep his arm in shape. He’s feeling better but not to the point where he’s going to get on the mound right now.”

JAMES PAXTON threw a bullpen session Saturday in Seattle.

“I saw it. Very excited. It was really good,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said.

Cora said Paxton threw about 15 pitches. It was the first time he threw off a mound since he faced a setback when he experienced posterior elbow soreness more than a month ago.

He likely will throw his next bullpen Tuesday or Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Paxton, who had Tommy John surgery last April, was throwing bullpen sessions this April before the setback. He resumed throwing May 18.

Other injuries:

• Chris Sale still is on schedule to throw live batting practice Monday in Fort Myers, Florida.

• Josh Taylor (back) will join the team in Boston and will throw to live hitters this week.

