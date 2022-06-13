The cat’s meow

Benefits

We Walk with Haiti: Konbit Sante virtual 5K, to July 31, konbitsante.org.

Thursday 6/23

Bloom at the Throttle Car Club: The Downs, Scarborough, supports Kids First Center, BBQ, music, dancing, auction, $85, kidsfirstcenter.org/gala-fundraiser.

Books/Authors

Road Scholars Walking Group: walk and listen to audiobooks with Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth. For more, contact Mike at [email protected]

Summertime Snapshots: Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat, 417 River Road, Edgecomb, 5:30-7:30 p.m., June 1 and 15, July 6 and 20, Aug. 3 and 17. $10/session at the door. For writers and non-writers alike, 18 and older, every first and third Wednesday. merrybarn.com.

Sunday 6/19

Celia Laskey: 7 p.m. author talk, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Saturday 6/25

Book Signing with Ed Crockett: 1 p.m., debut memoir “The Ghosts of Walter Crockett,” Sherman’s Bookstore, 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Free, islandportpress.com.

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Congress Square Park: noon-1 p.m., every other Thursday in Congress Square Park, Portland. Hosted by Portland Public Library, Riverton Branch, 1600 Forest Ave. portlandlibrary.com.

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Thursday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing.

Books on Tap: 5:30 p.m. third Monday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact Tom Corbett at [email protected]

Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Thursday, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/poetry-at-tml.

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m. virtual meeting first Tuesday of the month, presented by Curtis Memorial Library. curtislibrary.com.

Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group Book Club: 10 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email [email protected] for Zoom invitation.

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday of the month at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected]

Passes available: passes available to Maine Maritime Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Maine, Farnsworth Art Museum, Maine State Park Pass and Coastal Maine Botanical Garden at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Racial Equity Book Group: 7-8 p.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Books provided. Email [email protected] with questions. Registration and book list at curtislibrary.com (if registration is full, submit the form to be put on the waiting list).

Read Your Mind: 12:30 p.m. last Wednesday of the month, virtual from Portland Public Library. Features new books, topics and resources about teen mental health, portlandlibrary.com.

Reading Challenge 2022: Prince Memorial Library, Cumberland. List of 18 reading prompts to challenge readers throughout the year, princememorial.org.

Sci-fi Book Club: 5-6 p.m. via Zoom second Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email Marian Dalton at [email protected] to sign up.

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m. first and third Saturdays via Zoom, southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group.

World War II Commemoration: free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Writers’ Meet-Up: 6 p.m. second Thursday of the month via Zoom through Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com/series/writers-meet-up/ for more, including monthly writing prompts.

Bulletin Board

AKC Chickadee Classic All Breed Dog Show: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 23-26, C umberland Fairgrounds, 107 Blanchard Road,

Cumberland Center.

Freeport Classic Car Cruise Night: 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 17, 31 Maine St., Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase with food, live music by Jay Staples, 50/50, giveaways.

Monument(al) Square Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday in Portland, browse and buy goods crafted by Portland makers.

Monday 6/20

World Refugee Day: 5-7:30 p.m., Congress Square Park in Portland with live performances by Pihcintu Multinational Girls Chorus, Viva the Sensation, Assasi, and Namory Keita. Free.

Wednesday 6/22

Brunswick Coin and Stamp Club: 6:30 p.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Thursday 6/23

Independence Association 55th Anniversary Celebration: 4-7 p.m., 3 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick. Food trucks and games. brunswickdowntown.org.

Friday 6/24

Trivia in the Garden: 7-8:30 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Bring snacks, sweaters and seating. All ages. Good weather only; free, register at tinyurl.com/mmltrivia.

Saturday 6/25

Barn Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. Includes bake sale and hot dog stand.

Brunswick Landing Arts Market: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum, 179 Admiral Fitch Ave. Showcases and sells Maine artists’ work and supports the Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum.

Ongoing

Board Game Social: 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Slot Car Junction, Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org.

Cafe en Français – French Conversation Club: 2:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday of the month, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Chess Club: 6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays of the month, Curtis Library Chess Club open to all ages, younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult helper. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter: 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom first Saturday of the month, Facebook or citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Connected: nondenominational social group for widowers, widows, divorced and singles 55 and over, 7 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Guest speaker, light refreshments, 725-1266 or 725-8386.

Critical Home Repair program: Habitat for Humanity partners with low-income homeowners who require safety and structural repairs, including accessibility issues, unsafe roofing or flooring, lack of heat, electrical or plumbing hazards. Cumberland County residents only, habitatportlandme.org/critical-home-repair.

Down East Ship Modelers Guild: 1 p.m. second Thursday of every month, 200 Congress St., Bath, rear of the American Legion Hall. 751-2453.

Game Night: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Sunday, Foreplay Sports Pub, 436 Fore St., Portland. Free.

Maine Irish Heritage Trail: self-guided historical Portland tour, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Maker’s Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 15 Resurgam Place, Portland. Local farms, artisans, artists, thompsonspoint.com.

Museum Passes: Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth has passes for patrons to Maine Maritime Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Maine, Farnsworth Art Museum and Maine State Parks. Reserve at 846-4763 or [email protected]

Portland ReStore: 659 Warren Ave., restoreportlandmaine.org.

Scarborough 55-plus Program Senior Drop-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday. Get together for coffee, snacks, games and camaraderie. Registration not necessary. SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. Free, scarboroughmaine.org.

Scarborough Kiwanis: noon lunch meeting Fridays, Cowbell Wood-Fired Grill, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. scarboroughkiwanis.org.

Senior Bingo: noon, every Monday, Scarborough Community Center Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough, 55-plus, free, registration not necessary, scarboroughmaine.org.

Topsham ReStore: 126 Main St., 504-9340.

Trivia: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Free, stroudwaterdistillery.com.

Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St. Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Vigils for Peace and Justice: 5-5:30 p.m. Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row.

Dining

Brunswick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, Brunswick Mall, Park Row and Maine Street.

Freeport Farmers Market: hosted by Freeport Climate Action Now from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through mid-October next to Town Hall at 22 Main St. Educating visitors about climate change and actions people can take to protect the planet will be emphasized.

Maine Oyster Festival: June 24-26, Freeport, visitfreeport.com.

Portland Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday in Deering Oaks Park through Nov. 23. portlandmainefarmersmarket.org.

Thursday 6/23

Sip & Savor: Cocktail Class: 5:30 p.m., Wolfe’s Neck Center, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Colonial Herb Garden Tea Tasting: 6 p.m., Tate House Garden, 1270 Westbrook St., Portland. Focuses on how European colonists used herbs for culinary and medicinal purposes. Rain date June 26 at 3 p.m. $12/$15, advance tickets required at tatehouse.org.

Friday 6/24

Souper Supper: 5-6 p.m., pick up a bagged container of homemade soup, rolls and a sweet curbside at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free.

Saturday 6/25

Bean Hole Bean Supper: 4-5 p.m. curbside pick up, Blue Point Congregational Church, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, $8.

Ongoing

Curbside Souper Supper: 5 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of the month. Masks and social distancing. Free to all. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. smary.org.

Deering Center Community Church in Portland: call 773-2423 for more information.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry: open for in-person shopping 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 55 Depot St., Freeport, see fscmaine.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

“Make Your Own: A Recipe Guide”: salad dressings and casseroles to soups and grain bowls, customizable recipe forms in select categories can be used to print and share, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/recipes/make-your-own.

Meals on Wheels: call the Brunswick Meals on Wheels Coordinator Casey Henson at 729-0757 or visit People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program: 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, mchpp.org, 725-2716.

St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen: hot lunches and food pantry open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 307 Congress St., Portland. Clothing and books, gift bags for kids and toiletries will be provided Fridays. Volunteers needed; call Jesse Senore at 939-3740.

The Sharing Table: Food For All: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, courtesy of Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and Merrymeeting Gleaners. Free and open to all, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Health

Summer Meditation Series: 9 a.m. Saturdays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays on June 22, July 16 and 27, Aug. 13 and 24, Mid Coast Hospital’s Parkview Campus., 329 Maine St., Brunswick. Free, but registration required at midcoasthealth.com/wellness.

Tuesday 6/21

Yoga Tuesdays: 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. facebook.com.

Ongoing

Dempsey Center: virtual health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org/programming.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: various times and locations in the greater Portland area. Help for food obsession and addiction. No dues or weigh-ins. foodaddicts.org.

Gentle Chair Yoga for Seniors: 1 p.m. Thursdays, Freeport Community Services, open to all, visitfreeport.com.

Living Well with Diabetes: via Zoom, multiple sessions, hosted by Healthy Living for ME. Free, healthylivingforme.org.

Living Well with HIV+: online workshop by Healthy Living for Me. Registration required at 800-620-6036, [email protected] or healthylivingforme.org.

People Plus in Brunswick: free exercise videos online at peopleplusmaine.org/videos/exercise, plus live Zoom classes and outdoor classes at peopleplusmaine.org/calendar.

Walk with a Doc: 12:15-12:45 p.m. every Thursday, Mid Coast Medical Group, 1 Wellness Way, Topsham. Free, midcoastparkviewhealth.com.

YMCA: free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Kids

Wednesday 6/22

Color-Changing Playdough Workshop: 11 a.m., ages 5-12, Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $15, kitetails.org.

Saturday 6/25

Youth Triathlon: South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road, kids 8-15 can choose from a short course or a long course. Details at southportlandme.myrec.com.

Ongoing

After School Play Session: 3-5 p.m. every Wednesday, Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Portland. kitetails.org.

Better Together Book Club: 10-11 a.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Brunswick High School, curtislibrary.com.

Chess Club: 6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays of the month, open to all ages, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Children’s story time: 10:30 a.m. during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road.

Dangerous Thinking Club: 3-4 p.m. third Friday of the month via Zoom or meeting outside, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library. For teens who like to think, read and discuss. Email [email protected] for more information or visit yarmouthlibrary.org to register.

Family Storytime: 10:15-10:45 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Designed for ages 3-5, sign up required, topshamlibrary.org.

Friday Video Games: 3-5 p.m., open to teens at the downtown Portland Library every Friday on a PS4, portlandlibrary.com.

Miss Mary Story Time: 10:15 a.m. singalong Fridays, read-alouds 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

OUT Maine: free youth programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs.

Picture Book Read Aloud: 10:15 a.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, virtual as facebook.com/MerrillMemorialLibrary.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department Facebook pages: games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more. facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program: 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Read Your Mind: Teen Mental Health Series: noon via Zoom last Wednesday of the month, hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com/series/readyourmind/.

Relation-Ship-It Teen Book Group: virtual book group for teens to discuss LGBTQ relationships through young adult fiction. portlandlibrary.com/series/relation-ship-it-teen-book-group/.

Storytime: 10:15 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Friday at 10:15 a.m.: Miss Mary’s Singalong Story Time. Both on Facebook Live.

Take-home activities from Curtis Memorial Library: curbside take-and-make kits for all ages and STEAM kits for elementary students, curtislibrary.com.

Thomas Memorial Library virtual programs: thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to livestreams.

Virtual Music Fun with Miss Teresa: 10:30 a.m. Fridays; Facebook Live from Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick.

Wii Wednesday: 1-4 p.m., retro gaming last Wednesday of every month, Riverton Library Branch, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland. portlandlibrary.com. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Libraries

Freeport Community Library Summer Reading & Math Program: track books and math problems to start submitting raffle tickets June 21 through July 28.

South Portland Public Library Summer Reading Program: June 11 through Aug. 6, Main and Branch locations. Children, teen and adult programs, each with their own challenges and prizes. For more, call 767-7660.

Friday 6/17

Ocean of Possibilities Summer Reading Program: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., sign up at “Beach Day” kickoff, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Open to year-round and summer residents of all ages in Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich, and RSU 1 students. Earn prizes, attend fun events. patten.lib.me.us.

Ongoing

Chebeague Island Library: open for browsing, cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for details.

Cundy’s Harbor Library: open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in Harpswell. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library: open for indoor browsing Monday through Sunday. Curbside available Monday through Friday. curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for cloudLibrary instructions.

Falmouth Memorial Library: open for in-person browsing 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Masks required, falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Freeport Community Library: open for in-person visits 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. FCL To Go 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday when building is closed to the public. freeportlibrary.com.

Live Tech Help: 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org.

Merrill Memorial Library: open for browsing Monday through Saturday; curbside pickup available. Free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Patten Free Library in Bath: in-person browsing Monday through Saturday with curbside pickup still available, call 443-5141 or go online. Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary.

Patten Free Library Homebound Delivery Service: to cardholders in Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich. Matches volunteers to patrons who are unable to visit the library in person, patten.lib.me.us/new-homebound-delivery-service, 443- 5141 ext. 23.

Portland Public Library: main library and all branches open to the public. Visit portlandlibrary.com/portland-public-library-reopens/ for details.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland: now open Tuesday through Saturday. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library: open for browsing Monday through Saturday. Digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy at scarboroughlibrary.org.

South Portland Public Library: Main Library open Monday through Saturday, branch open Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, call 767-7660 or visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth: open Monday through Saturday, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library: open Monday through Saturday. Visit topshamlibrary.org/we-are-open/ for details. Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Go online for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Weaving at the Library – Loom Art: add to looms at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Parks & Nature

Saturday 6/18

Guided Mindfulness Walk: 9 a.m., Trout Brook Nature Preserve, Providence Avenue entrance, South Portland. Free to $10, southportlandlandtrust.org.

Wednesday 6/22

Wildflower Walk: 10 a.m., Scarborough Land Trust at Warren Woods, 363 Payne Road, Scarborough. Free, scarboroughlandtrust.org.

Thursday 6/23

Freeport Guided Trail Walk: 10 a.m., Freeport Community Services & Freeport Conservation Trust, freeportconservationtrust.org. Free.

Saturday 6/25

Dragonfly Walk: 10 a.m., Otter Brook Preserve, 429 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. Free, hhltmaine.org.

Ongoing

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath: free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife: information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine: maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

Scarborough Marsh Maps: free at town clerk’s office in Scarborough Town Hall, Scarborough Public Library, Scarborough Land Trust Preserve kiosks.

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport: hiking, gardening, workshops and more. Call 865-4469 for barn times. See full calendar at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Recreation

Saturday 6/18

Intro to Fly-Casting: 8 a.m. to noon, L.L.Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Intro to Map & Compass Skills: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., L.L.Bean,, Freeport.

Intro to Shotgun Sports Course: 1:30 p.m., L.L.Bean, Freeport.

Ongoing

Bicycle Coalition of Maine: free riding clinics and safety classes, see bikemaine.org.

Falmouth Land Trust: guided hikes throughout the year, free and open to all, falmouthlandtrust.org/events.

Women’s Hike Night: 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Pineland Farms in Freeport, open to women of all ages and abilities, visitfreeport.com.

Support

Ongoing

Al Anon: noon, TGIFriday Brunswick Zoom meeting, indrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me/brunswick/#Friday-Al-Anon-Meetings.

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter: communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available 24/7.

Connected: 7-9 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Free, nondenominational group for widows, widowers, divorced and singles 55-plus, with guest speaker and light refreshments. 725-1266 or 725-8386.

Dempsey Center: support, classes and resources at dempseycenter.org/programming/browse-classes-workshops.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: meeting by Zoom and phone, foodaddicts.org.

Health Care and Frontline Workers: free confidential coaching sessions, wellness workshops and connection groups for those who may be feeling down, disconnected or discouraged. Call 1-800-769-9819, see workforceeap.com/strengthenme or email [email protected]

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line: leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line: a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon-10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine: a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, connects staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine: free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength: online exercises to cope with daily challenges, visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 6 p.m. every Thursday, Berean Baptist Church, Cumberland Street, Brunswick, 729-6400.

The Yellow Tulip Project: support and community for those with mental illness, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Walking with Moms in Need: unplanned pregnancy support group and services, Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth. For more, call 847-6885, [email protected]

Volunteer

Volunteer at the Dempsey Center: help make life better for people impacted by cancer in Scarborough and Portland. Clayton’s House host in Portland, orientation ambassador, wig and headwear consultant, reiki, community gardeners needed. See dempseycenter.org/volunteer-2-2.

Ongoing

American Red Cross Blood Drives: redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, pre-registration encouraged.

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross: volunteers needed to support relief efforts. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] or 800-464-6692. Other ways to help include monetary and blood/platelet donations.

Puppy Raisers and Sitters Wanted: Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind has ongoing need for people in the greater Portland area to teach basic skills and socialize pups for 14-16 months along with puppy sitters. Email [email protected]

Women Build: Habitat for Humanity program to construct affordable housing, details at habitatportlandme.org/womenbuild.

Workshops/Talks

AARP Tax Filing for Maine $850 Relief Check: seniors receiving Social Security who don’t usually file tax returns will have to file a return to receive a relief payment. For more, call AARP Tax Line, 518-8579.

Eastern Cemetery Tours: daily at 4 p.m. through Oct. 16 from Congress Street gate in Portland, $10/adults, $5/students and seniors, free under 12. Purchase ahead on Eventbrite or with exact change at the tour, spiritsalive.org.

MidCoast Senior College Current Events Forum: noon-1:15 p.m. Thursdays through June 30, Curtis Memorial Library, 200 Maine St., Brunswick.

MidCoast Senior College “Summer Wisdom Series”: 1 p.m. via Zoom, Wednesdays to June 22, midcoastseniorcollege.org to register.

“My Next Career Move”: free New Ventures Maine online workshop. Assessments, hot job markets, ramp up a resume. Enroll by July 1, newventuresmaine.org.

Saturday 6/18

Friends of Evergreen Historic Walking Tours: Artists Part 1: 10:30 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland. Focuses on the creative artists, sculptors, architects, painters and craftsmen of the mid- to late-Victorian era. Free, facebook.com.

Tuesday 6/21

Master Food Preserver Program Session 2: 5:30 p.m., Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, Brunswick. calendar.umaine.edu.

Wednesday 6/22

Workshop: Sketching with Illustrator Dasha Tolstikova: 10 a.m., 5th Maine, 45 Seashore Ave, Peaks Island. Free, illustrationinstitute.org.

Thursday 6/23

Floral Design Demonstration: 12:30 p.m. Harpswell Garden Club will host renowned floral designer Lee LaPointe at the Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. Free.

Ongoing

Career Building, Entrepreneurship and Money Management classes: online by New Ventures Maine. Free, monthly schedule at newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules.

Chess Club: 6 p.m., Curtis Library Chess Club, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, meets first and third Wednesdays of the month. Open to all ages, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

A Common Yarn: 1-3 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom, hosted by Falmouth Memorial Library. A textile craftsmanship group. Email [email protected] to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Conversational Spanish Group: 1 p.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Open to all skills levels. Call 767-7660 for more information, southportlandlibrary.com/conversational-spanish-group/.

Daily Fika: 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/fika/.

Ecomaine Waste Management: learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

Free College Courses: for adult education students through Maine DOE and community college system, bit.ly/3qL5RwC.

“From Farm to Table Fare”: seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/from-farm-to-table-fare.

“Growing Maine Gardeners”: extension.umaine.edu, features activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages. Call 581-3877, email [email protected]

Healthy Living for ME: classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine: hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center, youtube.com.

Maine Audubon: nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events/.

Maine Department of Education: Rural Aspirations website supports teachers and families in community-based learning at communitylearningforme.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Schedule of classes at mofga.org.

Movie Series and Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom Thursdays, hosted by Patten Free Library. Visit patten.lib.me.us or contact Roberta at [email protected]

New Ventures Maine: free online classes on careers, business and finance. Visit newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules/ for schedule and to register.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce: live webinars and virtual events, portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

Reel Talk Film Discussion Group: 1 p.m. every third Tuesday via Zoom. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library, register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/reel-talk-film-discussion-group/.

Scarborough Kiwanis Club: noon every Friday, Cowbell Grille, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Free and open to the public.

Songwriting Workshop: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, first Tuesday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging: resource specialist, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, appointments preferred by calling 835-9866 or emailing [email protected]

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Techspresso: help with technology 2-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, sign up at circulation desk or by phone.

Virtual Craft Meetup: 5 p.m. via Zoom Mondays, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email Sarah at [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm: educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

