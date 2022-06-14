The town of Cumberland is looking for seven volunteers to serve on the new Housing Task Force.

The task force will make recommendations to the Town Council on ways to cultivate affordable housing, review the potential for development of all types of housing in town and submit a final report to the council no later than Dec. 15.

The deadline for applications is June 17. More information can be found at cumberlandmaine.com, where an application can also be found, or by contacting Brenda Moore at Town Hall at 829-2205 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: