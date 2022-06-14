SCARBOROUGH – June G. Harbaugh passed away peacefully at the Gosnell House in Scarborough after a brief illness on June 13, 2022.She was born March 23, 1938, in Portland where she was raised and spent her entire life, she was a daughter of Herbert and Beatrice Cail.She graduated Deering High school June 1956 and she married the love of her life James A. Harbaugh Sr. of Altoona Pennsylvania on March 21, 1959.They resided In Portland, Maine, and raised their three children.June worked for Cooks Concrete, Merrill Transport and Mercy Hospital.She enjoyed vacations with her family and friends. She was active in the church and enjoyed singing in the choir.She is survived by her children, daughter Janice Rucker and husband Clifford of North Carolina, daughter Janine Bailey and husband Mike of Massachusetts and son James Harbaugh Jr. and wife Kelley of Portland, Maine.Along with nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.At June’s request a private service will be held.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Gosnell House in Scarborough. A very special thank you to all the staff for the wonderful care they provided.

