Patricia “Tricia” M. Fanning 1983 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Patricia “Tricia” M. Fanning, 39, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family and beloved cat Cornelius. She was born in South Weymouth on May 18, 1983, a daughter of Joseph and Bernadette (Ferris) Fanning. Tricia graduated from Brunswick High School. She enjoyed trips to the water, taking photographs, and spending time with Cornelius. She is survived by her parents, Joe and Bernie Fanning of Brunswick, her brother, Brian J. Fanning and his husband, Patrick D. Strieck of Scottsdale, Arizona, her sister, Melissa C. Fanning, and her niece Kaylee Garland of Bath, as well as many more aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends. She was predeceased by her nephew, Ethan J. Garland. The family would like to publicly thank the CHANS and Hospice Nurses and her specialist, Patsy Cyr. Visiting hours will be from 2 to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Thursday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 132 McKeen Street in Brunswick. A gathering of family and friends will follow. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in her name at the Spina Bifida Association at http://www.spinabifidaassociantion.org.

