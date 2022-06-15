Robert “Bob” Linwood Smith 1926 – 2022 SCARBOROUGH – Robert “Bob” Linwood Smith, 96, of Boody Street, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Brunswick, Jan. 11, 1926, a son of David and Margaret Cavanaugh Smith. He attended Brunswick schools and was a 1944 graduate of Brunswick High School. While in high school he was on the football and swim teams. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps to defer military service until he completed his senior year of high school and was then stationed in numerous bases throughout the south. On Dec. 15, 1945, he married his high school sweetheart, Prudence P. Casey. He worked for Scribner Grain and BIW, at the Harding Plant, before becoming employed by the federal government. He was employed 33 years, with the U.S. Postal Service, as a letter carrier and retired in 1988, at the age of 62. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting with coworkers, friends, and family members throughout the years. He treasured traveling with Prue, to their children’s homes and numerous vacation destinations throughout the Caribbean. Robert was predeceased by his parents and then his wife Prue in 2003 as well as his son-in-law, Richard Rapp in 2016. He met Sandy Young, his companion and second love shortly thereafter and continued to enjoy travel, gardening, and meticulously maintaining his lawn in his retirement. He was blessed with quick wit, a crooner’s voice, storytelling abilities, and a keen memory up until his death. Survivors include his companion Sandy, his sister, Florence (Cissy) Carley of Kingston, Mass., two sons, Craig A. Smith of Dracut, Mass. and David W. Smith and his wife Peg of Portland, two daughters, Brenda Rapp of Thornton, Colo., and Diane Ross and her husband David of Owls Head; four grandchildren, Jaime Marriner, Steffany Tribou, Casey Bouchard and Christopher Smith and five great-grandchildren. Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Interment will be private at Riverside Cemetery, Brunswick. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, 725-4341. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road Scarborough, ME 04074.

