Cheryl J. Garrison 1948 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – On Wednesday June 1, 2022, Cheryl Jane Garrison peacefully passed away at Mid-Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Cheryl was born on August 3, 1948 in Bethel to Murry W. Cummings (deceased) and Helen R. Cummings. She graduated from Brunswick High School and became a Certified Nurses Aide. After retiring from the workforce she liked knitting and baking candies at the holidays. She had a caring smile that she liked to share with everyone. Cherie is survived by her mother, Helen; along with three siblings, Joni Windham, Robert Cummings and Daniel Cummings. She also leaves behind her son, Timothy Moore and stepdaughter, Courtney Garrison. She will be missed and loved by many grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews. She will be well remembered by countless friends. Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Family and friends are invited to gather with each other at Stetsons Funeral Home on Saturday, June 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, 725-4341.

