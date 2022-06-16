Franklin R. Hayward 1937 – 2022 WISCASSET – Franklin R. Hayward of Wiscasset, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022, surrounded by his family. Frank was born in Caribou, on Jan. 13, 1937, to Earl F. and Theora Wright Hayward. He graduated from Caribou High School in 1953, the University of Maine in 1957 with a B.S. in chemistry and the University of Wyoming in 1966 with a M.S. in chemistry. Frank was happily married to Laura Jones of Alna for 62 years before his passing. He was a public high school science teacher for 17 years, a lay pastor of the North Woolwich Methodist Church and the Day’s Ferry Congregational Church for 12 years, co-founded and operated Chop Point Camp and served as the principal for Chop Point School until retiring in 2009. Frank leaves his wife, Laura; his children Bryan (Martha) of Woolwich, Pamela Pederson of Woolwich, Robert (Susan) of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; six grandchildren; and his sister, Betty Jean Pelletier (Robert) of Millinocket. A memorial service was held on June 13. Donations in honor of Frank can be made to Chop Point School 425 Chopps Point Rd. Woolwich, ME 04579

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous