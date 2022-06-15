What’s in it for the neighborhood?

To the editor,

A recent letter from the Kennebunk Kennebunkport and Wells Water District advised residents of Warrens Way in West Kennebunk that we would be the recipients of a new water main and upgrade to “obsolete” pipes. There was no mention of the necessity of this upgrade for the 25 homes being built off Warrens Way in the Coastal Pines Development (Calesa Estates).

In a follow-up letter from KKWWD engineer Jamie Paschal, he confirmed that while this upgrade was planned “several years” out, it was moved up to accommodate the development. He also indicated that 440 feet of this project will be paid for by Calesa Estates.

Residents of Warrens Way have endured months of heavy equipment noise from dawn to dusk, seven days a week due to a noise ordinance exemption by the town of Kennebunk for such development, the loss of acres of woodlands, and the usual solace of our backyards, and summer gardens. Now we learn that we will endure similar construction in our front yards to benefit the developers of Calesa Estates.

No doubt we all want to worship at the town’s alter of growth for growth’s sake, and help Calesa Estates maximize its profits, I just wonder what’s in this for our neighborhood, other than the increased traffic? Will we receive a rebate on our property taxes or KKWWD bills as we endure more noise and inconvenience? Will Coastal Pines reimburse us for access to our lawns and restricting access to our homes for weeks?

Steve Kelley

Kennebunk

