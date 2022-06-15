School buses, police cruisers and fire trucks accompanied vehicles decked out with balloons and congratulatory signs in a parade to honor the Gorham High School Class of 2022 following graduation ceremonies June 12.
A Gorham school bus is decked out for last weekend’s graduation parade. Robert Lowell / American Journal
A parade of vehicles Sunday formed up in the J.P. Noonan parking lot, turned onto Main Street and rolled through Gorham Village and returned to the high school where graduation exercises were held. Robert Lowell / American Journal
Graduates on parade. Robert Lowell / American Journal
Gorham grad Alyvia Caruso Sunday poses with a friend before Sunday’s parade. Caruso was the captain of field hockey and track teams. Caruso will continue her education at University of Rhode Island. Robert Lowell / American Journal
One of the decked-out vehicles in Sunday’s parade. Robert Lowell / American Journal
Gorham High School Principal Brian Jandreau waves from a cruiser during Sunday’s parade of vehicles after graduation exercises. Robert Lowell / American Journal