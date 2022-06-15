A Gorham school bus is decked out for last weekend’s graduation parade. Robert Lowell / American Journal

 

A parade of vehicles Sunday formed up in the J.P. Noonan parking lot, turned onto Main Street and rolled through Gorham Village and returned to the high school where graduation exercises were held. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Graduates on parade. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Gorham grad Alyvia Caruso Sunday poses with a friend before Sunday’s parade. Caruso was the captain of field hockey and track teams. Caruso will continue her education at University of Rhode Island. Robert Lowell / American Journal

One of the decked-out vehicles in Sunday’s parade. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Gorham High School Principal Brian Jandreau waves from a cruiser during Sunday’s parade of vehicles after graduation exercises. Robert Lowell / American Journal

