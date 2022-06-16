WESTBROOK – Jameson Robert Leighton, 29, of Westbrook, was welcomed into the open arms of his father, Robert Leighton, on June 10, 2022.

Jameson was born on July 12, 1992 and grew up in Westbrook. As a child he loved playing sports, fishing, and being outside. He played travel and school soccer and the saxophone, just like his father. In 2010 he graduated from Westbrook High School, where he was an active student-athlete. Jameson was blessed to be surrounded by his boys, a group of lifelong brothers, who were by his side until the very end.

Following in his father’s footsteps, he worked for many years at Shaw’s Supermarkets before becoming a medical sales representative. His colleagues fondly remember Jameson as hard working and personable with a great sense of humor. He was easy to connect with, fun to be around, and was someone who always made people smile.

Spending time with friends and family was at the center of Jameson’s life. Whether it was hiking in the summer, skiing in the winter, playing card games at his grandparents’ house with his cousins, camping with his family, or watching sports with his friends, Jameson enjoyed being in the company of the people he loved. Hiking Mt. Katahdin with his father is a cherished memory that they share and something that they always looked forward to doing together.

There is no one Jameson loved more in this world than his Irish twin sister, Meliah. Throughout childhood, high school, and into their adult years they were always there for each other no matter what. The sibling bond they shared was a special one filled with love, care, and compassion. They were each other’s biggest cheerleaders and supporters through everything.

Jameson joins his father, Robert F. Leighton, Jr.; grandfather, Robert F. Leighton, Sr., and grandmother, Barbara P. Gouin in heaven.

He is survived by his mother, Charlene Gouin Leighton; sister, Meliah (and sister-in-law, Liz) Leighton; grandmother, Louise Leighton, grandfather, Roger Gouin; as well many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be greatly missed by his brother on earth, Dylan Nixon; and his other half, Ciera Bellino.

Jameson’s bright smile and infectious laugh will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation for Jameson will be held on Sunday, June 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Dolby, Blais, and Segee on 35 Church Street in Westbrook.

