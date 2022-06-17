As the wig shop coordinator at Ogunquit Playhouse, Roxanne De Luna’s job can require everything from managing people’s schedules to creating a whole person out of thin air.
Building a dead body from scratch for the 2019 production of “Murder on the Orient Express” was one of the biggest and most rewarding challenges of De Luna’s career. More often, her creations focus on augmenting certain parts of the body with wigs, facial hair and prosthetics.
Sometimes that means copying a look that’s been created before and sometimes it means designing a character’s look based on their role.
“Are they a shy character or more outgoing? We will translate that in their hairstyle,” said De Luna, 33.
A native of El Paso, Texas, De Luna moved to Ogunquit in 2017 and works on shows at the playhouse from April to December.
This season, she’s particularly excited about two shows having their world premiere, “The Nutty Professor” (July 1 to Aug. 6), which has a set that’s “really colorful and animated,” and “Mr. Holland’s Opus” (Aug. 12 to Sept. 17), which will be a challenge because of the number of actors.
“I think that’s going to be a very moving piece,” she said.
Performances are held at 10 Main St., Ogunquit. For the full schedule and to purchase tickets, go to ogunquitplayhouse.org.
— Leslie Bridgers
