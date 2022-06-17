Karen S. Clarke 1963 – 2022 JEFFERSON – Karen S. Clarke, 58, passed away unexpectedly at Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln on May 21, 2022. She was born on August 7, 1963, in Buffalo, NY. Karen was a woman of integrity, loyalty, and generosity. She lived her life with a sense of humor, sensitivity and empathy for others. Karen never met anyone who didn’t become her friend, and as a result, she had many. She didn’t take any of her friends for granted. She fostered her friendships with her time and attention. She was intensely spiritual, and this guided her through the good times and the difficult times. Her belief in living life with positivity permeated her journey through life. She was an empathic personality who didn’t just listen, but felt her friends’ successes and fears personally. Karen worked in Corrections for many years in different capacities. She was a strong advocate for her clients at the Belfast Re-Entry program; and managed an Alternative Sentencing Program (ASP) in Lincoln and Penobscot Counties. She also worked more recently as an Activities Assistant in the Lincoln County Nursing Home in Damariscotta. She loved the residents, and they loved her. Ironically, Karen’s dream was to be a housewife and mother. Cooking for people she loved spoke to her nurturing and loving nature. Cooking was how she showed her love. Her sense of humor was legendary! She was quick, witty, and loved making people laugh. When Karen loved someone, she loved deeply and unconditionally. Her son Michael and her fiancé Dana Helms, were at the center of her life. She will be missed by all who knew her. Karen was predeceased by her parents Paul and Patricia MacDonald of Brunswick She is survived by her fiancé Dana Helms of Jefferson, son Michael Clarke, daughter in-law Destiny Clarke; grandchildren Ivann and Aiden of Jefferson; her brother John (Jack) MacDonald and sister-in-law MaryAnn MacDonald of Brunswick; her nephew Nicholas MacDonald of Haverhill, Mass. and niece Marina Turmelle and family of Brunswick. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

