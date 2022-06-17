Bernard Goodman 1943 – 2022 BATH – Bernard Goodman passed away at Hill House, Bath, Maine, On June 12, 2022, due to a 65-year struggle with type one diabetes. Bernie was born to Chaim Goodman and Leah Granat of Poland, both survivors of the Holocaust, on July 19, 1943. In 1965 Bernie graduated from M.I.T with a degree in physics. For 37 years he worked at Draper Laboratory of Cambridge, Mass., as a systems engineer and was involved with the Apollo guidance project. Bernie was a past volunteer for the Georgetown Fire Department. He loved sailing his Drascombe Lugger in Sheepscot Bay, stargazing with his family and friends and listening to classical, blues and jazz music. He played his treasured 1967 Gibson guitar he purchased while still in college up until his passing. He is survived by his wife Sandy and passed away just short of a few weeks before their 56 year anniversary. He is survived by his three sons and their families, Joshua and Tina of Bath, Jason and Stacey of Medford, Mass., Seth and Margo of Bath, grandchildren Hannah, Nathan, Cameron, Brianna, his sister Rachel and Mel Spierer of New Hampshire, his brother in-law Michael and Susan Doucette of Wells, nieces and nephews Sarra, Jonathan, Michael and Michele. Bernie loved his dogs Jeremy, Daisy, Lily and Iris, and Tommy the Hillhouse resident cat. Bernie supported many causes including the American Diabetes Association, Humane Society and Doctors Without Borders. His family will have a private celebration of his life. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

