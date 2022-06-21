Bean supper – Saturday, June 25, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco.

Menu includes casseroles, salads, beverages and strawberry shortcake. Adults, $10; children 8 and younger, $5.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, June 25, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Takeout available. Suggested donation for adults is $8; $4, children; $20, families.

Free community meal – Wednesday, June 29, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. COVID precautions are still in place.

Bean supper: Saturday, June 2, 5-6 p.m., American Legion, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. The menu: hot dogs, pea and kidney beans, chop suey, cole slaw, casseroles, biscuits, pies, coffee and punch. $12.

