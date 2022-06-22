RAYMOND – Paul Bernard Foster, 82, of Raymond passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022 at his beach house in Pine Point, Scarborough.

Paul was born April 19, 1940, in Portland, the son of Wilbur A. Foster and Phyllis L. Foster (Restuccia). He grew up in Westbrook and spent his summers working at the Pine Point Inn. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1958 then attended the University of Maine at Orono, earning a degree in mechanical engineering.

He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Beaudry. While their marriage didn’t last as they had hoped, they raised four children he was deeply proud of and enjoyed the time he spent with them and his family at the camp on Little Sebago.

While in his 30s, Paul married Deborah A. Myers. It was a marriage that endured for six years.

Paul worked his entire career as a mechanical engineer. He designed his house in Raymond and built a large part of it himself. It was in Raymond that Paul met is wife, June C. Lurvey (Collins). She had five adult children from a previous marriage whom he opened his heart to.

Paul always had a project he was working on. He loved Maine’s outdoors and enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling, taking walks, gardening, cooking, and the shelties he owned over the years.

He will be forever cherished by his wife of 37 years, June Foster; sister, Mary Doherty and husband Sheldon, brother, Phil Foster and wife Barbara; son, Ronald Foster and wife Theresa, son, Daniel Foster and wife Karen, son, David Foster and wife Nicole, daughter, Beth Jones, stepson, Stephen “Chip” Lurvey, stepson, Mark Lurvey and wife Spring, stepdaughter, Shelley Haller and husband Lloyd, stepdaughter, Kym Lurvey-Bedard and husband Christian, stepson, Kirk Lurvey and wife Claudine; grandchildren Brandon, Kayla, Justine, Sebastian, Anna, Ezra, David, Briann, Britney, Alyssa, Stephen, Heidi, Hunter, Blake, Lauren, Kaylee, Nadya, Anton, Josh, Taylor and Jacob; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 16 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Clambake Seafood Restaurant in Scarborough.

In honor of Paul’s memory, please consider

a donation to:

Maine Sheltie Rescue

66 Caleb St.

Portland, ME 04102

[email protected]

http://www.mainesheltierescue.org

