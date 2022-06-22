KENNEBUNK – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Eric C. Goldammer, 68. He passed away June 17, 2022 at home with all his family holding his hands. Eric was born August 20, 1953 in Biddeford to Carolyn E. Whitehouse Goldammer and Carl P. Goldammer. He went to Kennebunk schools and graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1971. In 1968 he started working at Howard Johnson on Maine Turnpike in Kennebunk were he worked for 30-plus years. While at work he met and fell in love with Charlene L. Stevens. They married on Nov. 28 1974. They lived in Kennebunk and raised a son, Ryan Eric.Eric also managed a few campgrounds in Maine. He cherished every moment he had with his family especially his grandchildren William and Sofia. He loved watching Celtics and never missed a game. He loved Moxie, camping, motorcycles, western TV shows and loved his pets. He was predeceased by parents; and brother, Mark. He is survived by wife, Charlene; son Ryan (Olee); grandchildren William and Sofia; sisters Christena Lucas, Katie Paolucci (Peter) and Greta McKenzie (Ron). I would like to thank the Home Healthcare of Maine nurses for all their help.Celebration of Life will be held at son Ryan’s house on July 9, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Light refreshments.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

