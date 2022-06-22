GORHAM- It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Harland Melvin Bean, 71, who died peacefully on June 9, 2022 at Stoney Ridge Senior Living in Miamisburg, Ohio. He was born on Jan. 18, 1951 to William “Leslie” and Arlene (Dunfield) Bean. He grew up in Gorham, was a member of the Gorham High School class of 1969, and spent the final years of his life in Ohio, close to his daughter and her family.

Harland was a passionate community servant with a thirst for knowledge about the field of public safety. He served on the police forces for USM and the town of Gorham but most notable was his work with the Gorham and Westbrook fire departments. He was an active member of the Cumberland County Fire Association, the Cumberland County Fire Attack School, and other firefighter training programs. He earned the rank of Captain with the Westbrook Fire Department before the end of his career in 1997.

His hobbies included repairing two-way radios and other electronics, spending time with family, and celebrating holidays, especially Christmas, when he could always be found fixing the Christmas lights.

He will be remembered not only for his service but for his playful nature and his willingness to help others.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Mary, who passed away in 1952.

He is survived by his brothers Donald Bean, Delbert Bean, and Wayne Bean; his daughter, Sara (Charles) Opperman; grandchildren Gabriel and Rosie; his former wife and friend, Bonnie Ross; and many extended family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday June 30 at 4 p.m. at Eastern Cemetery in downtown Gorham.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Ohio’s Hospice or the Gorham Public Safety Scholarship Fund.

