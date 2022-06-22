Edith Louise Moore 1948 – 2022 SPRINGFIELD – Edith Louise Moore was born on Nov. 8, 1948, and died unexpectedly in her home in June of 2022. Edie grew up in Five Islands, Maine with her father Henry “Pat” Moore, her mother Louise Sutherland Moore, her sister Ginny, and surrounded by family and friends. Raised in a long line of fisherman, she was at home on the ocean, working on lobster boats on and off from when she was a kid until after she was married. She graduated from Morse High School in 1966. Edie married Lester “Sonny” Savoie in December 1969 and together they raised their children in the house in which she had grown up. She served as bookkeeper for the Town of Georgetown, and then on the Board of Selectmen. Once the kids were old enough to fend for themselves, she took a job at Senter’s Department Store in Brunswick, where she handled the books and any other task that came her way. Edie and Sonny parted ways in the late ’90s, and she headed downeast, landing in the Ellsworth area, where she worked for the Next Step Domestic Violence Project for a number of years. In 2006, she met Charles Eldred, and moved to Springfield, where they started a business doing house inspections, driving all around the State of Maine, which she loved. Edie was smart, kind, and compassionate. She loved cats and despised injustice. Per her request there will not be a public service. She leaves behind daughter Patricia Savoie; son Dale Savoie and wife Kim; daughter Heather Savoie and husband Adam; her sister, Virginia Bishop; grandchildren Nicholas, Ryan, Anthony, Jacob, Riley and Claire; step-grandchildren Wesley, Bailey, and Rylee; extended family and many close friends. In lieu of flowers, you can honor Edie’s memory by contributing to your local domestic violence project or by adopting a cat.

