The Summer in Maine Auction, the auction featuring some of the best that Maine has to offer, will open for bidding on Saturday, June 25, at the South Portland Historical Society’s museum at Bug Light Park. Bids will be accepted every day until the auction closes on the Fourth of July.

The Summer in Maine Auction has become a signature fundraiser for the South Portland Historical Society; all items up for bid have been donated by the service providers, allowing auction proceeds to go directly to benefit the historical society and its museum at Bug Light Park.

Living in Vacationland means that we have terrific opportunities for fun things to do all around us. Anyone spending time here in Maine will be able to find great places to stay, cruises along Maine’s coast, museums, outdoor activities and more in this auction.

You could take your family and friends to a Portland Sea Dogs game and enjoy a skybox with seating for 22 people (donated by Portland Tugboat). You could take a tour of Eastern Cemetery with Spirits Alive, go on a Cellar to Tower tour of Victoria Mansion (with Executive Director Tim Brosnihan as your personal guide), or enjoy island life for a day while you go on a golf cart tour with Peaks Island Tours.

A sampling of other donors include a one-day boat rental from Port Harbor Marine, tickets to a show at Maine State Music Theatre, a cruise on the Songo River Queen, or enjoy some great food from local spots like SoPo Seafood or South Portland House of Pizza.

If you have friends or family coming to visit, put them up in style at the Courtyard by Marriott. There are auction items in all price ranges up for bid.

In addition to featuring fun summertime experiences, the auction also includes some physical items for you to bid on – like a high-bar or a low-bar bicycle (donated by Lighthouse Bikes) or a gift bag of items donated by Allagash Brewing Company.

Now that the donors have generously given these great auction items, the fundraiser is now in the hands of auction-goers. In addition to in-person bidding, bids will also be accepted via email. To see the list of auction items and send an email bid, visit the South Portland Historical Society page on Facebook for more details.

We are excited for the upcoming Independence Day Classic Car Show, presented by Yankee Ford.

Antique and classic cars will be on display in Bug Light Park, on the field across from the museum, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food will be available by food trucks. The Nor’Easters Kite Club will have their own patriotic fun fly during the car show, so expect to see some great kite flying (kites, and kite wands for young children, are always available for sale in the museum gift shop).

We will have the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence from the front porch of the museum at noon.

The Summer in Maine Auction will also be set up during the car show; the auction will close shortly after the reading of the Declaration of Independence (estimated closing time about 12:30 p.m.). You don’t need to be present to be the winning bidder, but any winning bidders who are present can pay for and pick up their items at the show.

Our thanks to the title sponsor of the car show, Yankee Ford. We’d also like to thank our additional sponsors, Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution and Renewal by Andersen. Our show sponsors help us keep the museum open to the public with free admission throughout the season.

Bid high and support the historical society and its museum at Bug Light Park. For more information, visit the South Portland Historical Society Facebook page or call or email us at 767-7299 or [email protected]

Our thanks to the community for your continuing support.

Kathryn Onos DiPhilippo is executive director of the South Portland Historical Society. She can be reached at [email protected]

